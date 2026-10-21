"Wait And Watch Part 2": Faisal Malik Says Much More To Come In Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Ramayana</i>

Faisal Malik, who plays Kumbhakarna in Ramayana, said the second part of the film will have much more to offer. The actor also called the film a landmark project and said working on it was an experience unlike anything he had seen before in India.

In an interview with Variety India, Faisal said the work that went into his role reminded him of behind-the-scenes videos of Hollywood films. He added that he knew he was working with the right team.

"I obviously cannot get into the details at the moment. But the process that I have gone through for the part, and when it gave me a flashback of all the Hollywood BTS videos I have seen, I knew I was in very good hands and working on a landmark project," he said.

The film has also brought together teams from India and Hollywood. DNEG, the visual effects studio that has won eight Academy Awards, is working on the film. Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is also working with AR Rahman on the music. The makers have also brought in Hollywood action directors and stunt teams.

Talking about his experience, Faisal said working with the international team was exciting. He added that the cast and crew had to spend a lot of time preparing for the film.

“The thrill of working with a new team and with geniuses from the West was so exciting. We had to go through a lot of prep, and now I want the audience to like it. I have never seen something like this happen in India. It was an out-of-this-world experience for me,” he said.

Faisal also asked audiences to wait for the second part of the film. “You should wait and watch Part 2, there is so much more in store,” he added.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey will be seen as Lakshman.

Ramayana: Part 1 will be released in theatres worldwide on November 5. The second part is scheduled to release during Diwali 2027. Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, along with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The makers are also planning to release the film in IMAX theatres worldwide.

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