<i>Ranabaali</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Film Is At Rs 36 Crore And Counting In India

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited period saga, Ranabaali, didn't live up to the expectations. Opened to average reviews, the film has witnessed a slight dip in its earnings on the first Monday, compared to its first three-day numbers. But on Tuesday, the film has witnessed a slight growth, courtesy discounted ticket prices.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 5, Ranabaali collected a net of ₹6.75 crore across 2,237 shows, as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹42.15 crore and total India net collections to ₹36.20 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹0.75 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to ₹10.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹52.40 crore.

On the opening day (October 16), Ranabaali minted Rs 9.25 crore. It was followed by Rs 7.30 crore, Rs 7.50 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Review

In her review for NDTV, Latha Srinivasan wrote, "Ranabaali is an ambitious film that falls short in execution and ends up being a highly disappointing cinematic experience.

"Director Rahul Sankrityan's screenplay falls short as the narration is very slow, pacing is uneven and it doesn't offer any novelty to the audience in terms of period dramas set during the colonial era.

"The Great Madras Famine is interesting as a backdrop since the screenplay is about anger, survival and rebellion but ultimately, the main drivers of the story end up being the heroism of Ranabaali and the repetitive cruelty of the British. While the director has ensured scale in this period film, the emotional depth needed to bring alive the suffering of the people is less convincing."

About The Film

Ranabaali is not based on a particular historical person or an incident, the film shows the struggles of people living in Rayalaseema during British rule.

Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular character, a Telugu man who stands up against the British and fights for his people. Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, his wife, while Arnold Vosloo appears as Sir Theodore Hector, a British officer who oppresses the locals.

Ranabaali is Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's third collaboration after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. This is the first film where they came together after their elaborate Februray wedding this year.

