Rajinikanth's <i>Jailer 2</i> Screenings Halted At Canada's York Cinemas Over Technical Issues

Screenings of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 have been suspended at York Cinemas in Canada from Wednesday, October 21, after the exhibitor said it had not received the digital keys needed to continue showing the film.

In a statement posted on Instagram, York Cinemas announced that the screenings would stop with immediate effect, citing issues with the delivery of the required Key Delivery Messages (KDMs). The exhibitor said the keys had not been provided by the film's North American distributors, Shloka Entertainments and Prathyangira Cinemas, despite it having completed the necessary payments.

"We regret to inform you that Jailer 2 will no longer be screening at York Cinemas effective Wednesday, October 21, 2026. This decision is due to circumstances beyond the control of York Cinemas."

The cinema further clarified that it had met its financial obligations but was unable to continue screening the film without the required authorisation from its production house, Sun Pictures.

"Although York Cinemas has fulfilled all required financial commitments and payments, the valid KDMs (Key Delivery Messages) required to continue screening the film have not been provided by the North American distributors, Shloka Entertainments and Prathyangira Cinemas, following the required authorization from the production company, Sun Pictures."

Explaining the technical issue, the exhibitor said that valid KDMs were essential to screen the film and that it had tried to resolve the matter.

"Without valid KDMs, we are technically unable to continue screening the film. We want our patrons to know that York Cinemas has made every effort to resolve this matter and continue the screenings, but unfortunately, the necessary authorisation has not been received."

York Cinemas also apologised to moviegoers affected by the decision and thanked them for their continued support.

"We sincerely apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience this may cause and truly appreciate your understanding, patience, and continued support of York Cinemas."

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 marks his reunion with Rajinikanth after their 2023 film Jailer. Produced by Sun Pictures, the sequel arrived in cinemas worldwide on October 15, 2026.

The film features an ensemble cast comprising SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa Menon, among others. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth's Film Gets Dussehra Boost, Shoots Past Rs 250 Crore Mark In India