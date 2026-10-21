<i>Nayyi Navelli</i> vs <i>Prahaar</i> Box Office Day 5: Yami Gautam's Film Leads With Rs 18.65 Crore

Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli continued to stay ahead of Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story at the box office on Day 5. Nayyi Navelli collected Rs 4.35 crore net on its fifth day across 4,835 shows, reported Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to Rs 22.18 crore and total India net collections to Rs 18.65 crore. Overseas, Nayyi Navelli collected Rs 25 lakh on day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 2.50 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 24.68 Cr.

The Yami Gautam-starrer achieved an overall theatre turnout of 28.33% for the day. The lowest turnout occurred during the morning shows at 9.08%, followed by an increase in the afternoon to 33.77%. Attendance peaked during the evening shows at 37.54%, before experiencing a slight dip during the night shows to 29.08%.

Prahaar, on the other hand, earned Rs 3.30 crore net across 3,294 shows on October 20. The courtroom drama's total domestic gross collection now stands at Rs 17.21 crore, while its net collection has reached Rs 14.45 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 15 lakh to its gross earnings on the fifth day. The film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 19.51 crore.

As per a Sacnilk report, Prahaar recorded an overall occupancy rate of 32.74%. Attendance started slow with a morning occupancy of 11.15%, steadily picking up to 36.92% in the afternoon. It peaked during the evening shows at 41.31% before dipping slightly to 35.31% for the night screenings.

Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar are also facing competition from other high-profile releases, including Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Nayyi Navelli also features Addinath M. Kothare, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht, Sushmita Mukherjee and Aaditya Kulshreshth in pivotal roles.

Rajkummar Rao plays celebrated Indian public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in Prahaar, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Lalit Prabhakar.

Also Read | Nayyi Navelli vs Prahaar Box Office Day 4: Yami Gautam Film Is Marginally Ahead Of Rajkummar Rao's Biopic Drama