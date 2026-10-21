<i>Ramayana</i> Advance Booking Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor Film Crosses Rs 5 Crore Mark, Mumbai Tickets Hit Rs 2,770

The anticipation around Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues to build as the ambitious mythological epic gears up for its theatrical release. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Set to release on November 5, it has already begun drawing attention on the box office front.

As of 12 pm on Wednesday, Ramayana has grossed Rs 5.35 crore through bookings across India. 91,125 tickets have been sold so far across 3,542 shows, reported Sacnilk. The Hindi version accounts for the bulk of Ramayana's advance booking collections, earning Rs 5.07 crore, or around 95% of the total.

Among the dubbed versions, Kannada ranks second with Rs 27.11 lakh, followed by Telugu, which has collected Rs 48,700. The film's overall occupancy currently stands at 12%.

Delhi-NCR leads Ramayana's advance bookings, contributing Rs 1.50 crore from 19,607 tickets sold so far. Mumbai follows with Rs 1.08 crore from 15,671 tickets. Other cities contributing to the film's advance bookings include Pune, which has collected Rs 29.65 lakh from 4,474 tickets, Ahmedabad with Rs 28.32 lakh from 3,383 tickets and Kolkata with Rs 23.65 lakh from 4,393 tickets.

Some of the film's most expensive tickets across India are for IMAX 3D screenings at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel, Mumbai. According to BookMyShow, recliner seats for the 6:55 pm and 11 pm shows on November 5 and 6 are priced at Rs 2,770. The city's earliest screening is scheduled for 6:45 am at Miraj Cinemas: IMAX in Wadala, while the last show is listed for 11:45 pm at Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza in BKC.

Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic saga. The first part will be released in theatres on November 5 this year, followed by Part 2 next year.

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