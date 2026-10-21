Prince William's Bollywood Watchlist May Soon Include Karan Johar's <i>Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham</i>

Prince William may soon get a taste of Bollywood family drama, with Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham making it to the list of films recommended to the Prince of Wales. During a conversation in London, William praised the filmmaker as an “icon” and agreed to watch his 2001 film after a journalist suggested it to him.

The exchange came during a discussion about KJo's association with the Earthshot Prize, an environmental initiative launched by Prince William in partnership with The Royal Foundation. The filmmaker has been helping the initiative connect with audiences in India, a contribution the royal acknowledged while speaking to BBC Asian Network.

Asked whether he had watched any of Karan Johar's films, Prince William admitted that he was yet to explore the filmmaker's work. However, he seemed happy to take a recommendation, opening the door for one of Bollywood's most popular family dramas to make its way onto his watchlist.

Speaking about Karan's involvement with the initiative, William said, “Really cool. I mean, he's again an icon, and he's been so helpful in kind of being able to help the Earthshot prize land, well in India. We want to make it a truly Indian Earthshot Prize. It's the biggest one we've done."

William also described Karan as “modest" while discussing his contribution to the initiative.

The journalist then suggested Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, popularly known as K3G, to the Prince. Released in 2001, the film remains one of Karan's best-known directorial projects and features Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor.

The journalist encouraged William to bring up the recommendation the next time he met Karan, saying, “Yeah, we all say K3G anyway. If you meet Karan again, ‘Tell him, I'm going to watch your film K3G, he'll love you.'"

William appeared receptive to the idea and replied, “Okay got it, I'll mention that too when I see him."

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