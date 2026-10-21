<i>Delhi Belly</i> Director Backs Imran Khan Amid Legal Battle Over 'Leave India' Notice: 'Brave, Extraordinary Man'

Imran Khan landed in trouble after being detained in Mumbai following his participation in the Cockroach Janta Party's protest seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. The actor, who holds US citizenship and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, later received a deportation notice asking him to leave India by October 28. His Delhi Belly director, Abhinay Deo, has now reacted to the news, saying how "shocked" he was.

Abhinay Deo told Mid-Day, "Yes, I was very shocked. I know him. I don't know his intentions; only he knows. What plans he has, what he prefers in life, or what his choices are, those are only his choices, and I don't think we have a right to speak about them."

He added, "But the one thing I do know about him is that he is one of the most genuine people I know. Incredibly gentle and a very nice human being, and that's all I can say. That's what I know of him; he is an extraordinary human being."

Abhinay Deo also recalled how brave Imran Khan was while performing Delhi Belly stunts, as the actor loved doing them.

He said, "Very brave, as we can see. But even then, when we were filming Delhi Belly, he used to like doing his own stunts. So, the brave angle was actually evident even then. He is such a lovely person."

Why Was Imran Khan Issued A Leave India Notice?

The notice reportedly alleged a violation of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, in connection with Imran's participation in a protest held in Mumbai on October 10.

The protest called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise conducted across the country.

Following the notice, Imran approached the Bombay High Court on Saturday, challenging the directive and seeking its cancellation.

Imran Khan Moves Bombay High Court Against Notice

In his petition, the 44-year-old actor described the notice as "unconstitutional" and sought to have it quashed. He also requested an immediate stay on the notice while the court considers his plea.

Imran's petition further sought protection from coercive measures, including deportation, the issuance of a Look Out Circular (LOC), blacklisting and any action that could affect his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status.

The actor alleged that the notice was issued through a "non-bonafide" exercise of power. He also described the action as a "high-handed and grossly disproportionate abuse of power".

The legal proceedings are underway, with Imran seeking relief from the directive that requires him to leave India by October 28.

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