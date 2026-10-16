Imran Khan's <i>Adhure Hum Adhure Tum</i> May Face Release Delay After Actor Receives Deportation Notice: Report

Imran Khan landed in trouble after he was detained in Mumbai following his participation in the Cockroach Janta Party's protest seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. The actor, who holds US citizenship and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, later received a deportation notice asking him to leave India by October 28.

The development has now raised questions over the release of his upcoming OTT comeback film, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. The film was scheduled to release on December 18. It may now face a possible delay as uncertainty surrounds the actor's situation.

“The plan was to begin promotions after Diwali and build towards the release. Now, however, a deferment is being discussed. Since Netflix hasn't officially announced a release date, postponing it is being considered," the source told Mid-Day.

"The team does not want to begin a campaign without knowing how the situation around Imran will play out," it added.

Adhure Hum Adhure Tum marks Imran Khan's return to acting after an 11-year break. The actor was last seen in Katti Batti, released in 2015. Directed by Danish Aslam, the upcoming film also features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.

Imran Khan's Participation In CJP Protest

Imran Khan attended the CJP protest on October 10 at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidaan along with his partner Lekha Washington and cousin Zayne Marie Khan. The three were detained by the police before being released later that day.

Following the protest, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that Imran's participation in the demonstration violated the rules applicable to him as a foreign citizen. The police forwarded the complaint to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, which issued the deportation notice. The FRRO maintained that despite holding an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, Imran was not permitted to participate in protests.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's legal team is planning to contest the FRRO's order in court.

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