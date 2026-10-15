'Wah, Now It's Mumbai Police?' Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao On Imran Khan Notice

Filmmaker Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan's ex-wife has reacted after actor Imran Khan was asked to leave India by October 28 following his participation in a protest in Mumbai last week.

Sharing a post about the development on her Instagram Stories, Kiran wrote, "Wah, now it's Mumbai Police?"

Imran Khan, who is Aamir Khan's nephew, was issued a notice by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) after he took part in a protest organised by the satirical political group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Kiran was not the only one to react to the news.

Earlier in the day, actor Saba Azad also expressed her disapproval. Sharing a post about the notice, she wrote, "What!? This is absolute BS."

Imran Khan holds US citizenship and has an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. He was briefly detained last Saturday after joining the CJP protest in Mumbai.

His partner Lekha Washington and cousin Zayn Marie Khan were also among the more than 400 protesters detained during demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. All three were released later that evening.

Imran Khan is set to move the Bombay High Court against the 'Leave India' notice issued to him, his legal team told ANI.

According to his lawyer, the actor will challenge the notice before the High Court, with an appeal expected to be filed next week.

Further details regarding the grounds of the appeal are awaited.

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