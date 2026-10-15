'Absolute BS': Actor Saba Azad Reacts To Imran Khan Being Asked To Leave India After Attending CJP Protest

Actor and singer Saba Azad today expressed her disappointment hours after actor Imran Khan was issued a notice by Mumbai Police to leave India after he participated in a protest called by the satirical political group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the city last week.

"What!? This is absolute BS," she captioned a post detailing the news of Imran Khan being asked to leave India by October 28 following his participation in the CJP protest in Mumbai.

Screenshot of Saba Azad's Instagram Story.

In its notice, the Mumbai Police gave Imran Khan, who is Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's nephew, an October 28 deadline to leave the country.

Imran Khan, known for films such as Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, holds US citizenship and possesses an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card rather.

Imran Khan was briefly detained last Saturday after he joined the CJP protest in Mumbai. He, along with his partner Lekha Washington and cousin Zayn Marie Khan, were among more than 400 protesters detained in Mumbai during demonstrations in support of the agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The trio was released the same evening.

The actor -- who made his Bollywood comeback in this year's Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos -- shared a selfie on his Instagram after he was taken in a police van.

"Apparently I'm going for a drive," he cheekily wrote in the caption.

Before he was detained, Imran Khan spoke to the reporters, explaining why he decided to take part in the protests.

"I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as someone who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted - why people's voices are being suppressed. That is why I am here," he said.

After the news of his detention made headlines, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had approached the Mumbai Police alleging that the actor should face charges for participating in an "illegal political agitation" and "violating OCI provisions and visa conditions".

Imran Khan is likely to approach the Bombay High Court on Monday to challenge the notice issued by FRRO. A petition will be filed on his behalf through his lawyer, advocate Zulfiquar Memon. The formal application against the notice issued today will be submitted on Monday.

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