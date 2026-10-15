Actor Imran Khan Asked To Leave India Days After Participating In CJP Protest

Actor Imran Khan has been asked to leave India by the Mumbai Police, days after he joined a protest called by the satirical political group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the city.

In its notice, the Mumbai Police gave Khan, the nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, an October 28 deadline to leave the country.

"Action has been taken against Imran Khan under the relevant provision of the Immigration Act over his participation in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen," the police said.

Khan holds US citizenship and possesses an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card rather than full Indian citizenship.

The notice to leave has been issued under the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 - whose Section 7 empowers the Central Government of India to issue orders, directions, or instructions to regulate, restrict, or prohibit the entry, departure, presence, or movement of foreigners in India.

Earlier, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had approached the Mumbai Police alleging that the actor should face charges for participating in an "illegal political agitation" and "violating OCI provisions and visa conditions".

The actor was among those gathered at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10 to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He was joined by his partner, actor Lekha Washington, and cousin Zayne Marie Khan.

The three were detained during the protest and released later.

Khan had posted a picture of himself from inside the police van with the caption, "Apparently I'm going for a drive".

A video had also gone viral where the actor was heard saying 'Jai Hind' to the police. In another clip, he said, "I honestly don't know why I have been brought here. They picked all of us from the streets and asked us to sit in the vans," adding that he and others who were detained were driven around in the police van for approximately two hours before their release.

Speaking to the media, Khan said he had come to the location as a citizen of Mumbai and was not present with any specific demands. “I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” the actor said.

The police had detained around 400 people during the CJP protest, including those belonging to Tushar Gandhi-led 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' organisation, and activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).