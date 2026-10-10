Actor Imran Khan, Girlfriend Lekha Washington Detained During CJP Protest In Mumbai

Actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington were among more than 400 protesters detained in Mumbai during demonstrations in support of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The detentions took place at August Kranti Maidan and other locations across the city as police moved to prevent unauthorised gatherings.

Before Imran Khan was detained by the police, he said that he was there as a citizen of the nation. He told ANI, "I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as someone who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted—why people's voices are being suppressed. That is why I am here. I am not in a position to make demands of anyone. Nor am I part of any organisation. I am just here as a representative..."

Zayn Marie, who was detained along with her cousin Imran, later shared a video from inside the police van. The caption read, "Ranjhore Ka Rathod???' sooo close". The reference was to Imran's debut film, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, in which he played Jay Singh Rathore. The film also features a memorable jail sequence involving his character.

Why Is The CJP Protesting?

The CJP has called a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, which is used for voter registration.

Imran Khan's Film Career

Imran Khan made his acting debut as a lead actor with the 2008 romantic comedy Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, directed by Abbas Tyrewala and produced by Aamir Khan. The film, which also starred Genelia D'Souza, became a popular coming-of-age romance and established Imran as a familiar face among young audiences.

He subsequently appeared in films such as Kidnap, Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. His performances in romantic comedies, particularly I Hate Luv Storys and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, helped him build a following during the late 2000s and early 2010s.

After appearing in films including Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! and Katti Batti, Imran stepped away from acting for several years. He later returned to public attention amid discussions about his comeback and potential acting projects.