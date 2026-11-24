The International Emmy Awards ceremony took place on Monday, November 23 in New York. Vir Das's stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume in the comedy category didn't win the best series. The award went to the Netflix original Division Palermo - Season 2, produced by K & S Films from Argentina.

The other contenders in the category were Man vs Baby and Old Dog, New Tricks.

Vir is now the only Indian who has been nominated thrice at the International Emmys. Vir's first nomination was in 2021 for his Netflix special Vir Das: For India, and his second nomination was in 2023 for his special Vir Das: Landing. He won an Emmy for the latter.

Suited in a black blazer with an intricate white motif on it, Vir Das posed on the red carpet at the International Emmys.

About India nominations

Real Kashmir Football Club, which stars Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, has been nominated in the drama category alongside three other shows - A Thousand Blows (United Kingdom), Careme (France) and Menem (Argentina). Talking about the nomination, Manav said, "Real Kashmir Football Club is one of my favourite works. I always thought this series deserves much, much more. I am so happy for Team RKFC and their hard work. I am super happy."

Real Kashmir Football Club premiered in December 2025 on SonyLIV. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai, the show is based on the real-life story of Real Kashmir FC, the first professional football club from Jammu and Kashmir.

While the show Real Kashmir Football Club didn't reach to the masses, actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub said people who have watched it appreciated their efforts.

Talking about the nomination, Vir Das earlier said, "There's something wonderfully strange about being nominated for an International Emmy for a show called Fool Volume. This special came from a period when I literally lost my voice, so to see something that began in silence travel this far is pretty surreal. For India was the first time I understood that our comedy could find a home on a global stage, Landing gave me an Emmy, and now Fool Volume has brought me back into that conversation. I'm incredibly grateful to Netflix, my team and everyone who helped make this very strange, very personal show. Three nominations is something I never imagined when we made the first one, so I'm just going to enjoy the fact that the fool keeps getting louder."