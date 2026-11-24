Vijay Sethupathi presented at the International Emmy Awards 2026. Before the ceremony, the official Instagram handles of the actor and the awards body shared a post. The caption read, "Vijay Sethupathi will present at the 54th International Emmy Awards Gala tonight in NYC."

Arriving on the red carpet, the Maharaja star turned heads in a classic black suit. Looking sharp as ever, the actor served a look worthy of the fashion books.

Vijay Sethupathi Looks Dapper In A Black Suit At International Emmys In New York

Vijay Sethupathi arrived on the red carpet all smiles. He paired black pants with a black shirt, but the spotlight-stealer was the blazer. It featured embroidery on the right shoulder and below the left pocket.

Completing the look were the actor's shiny black shoes and a side-parted hairstyle. With a trimmed beard and moustache, Vijay Sethupathi looked sharp and ready for the red carpet of the 54th International Emmy Awards.

Vijay Sethupathi presented at the International Emmys 2026. Photo: AFP

About International Emmys

The International Emmy Awards are presented every year by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS), honouring television programs initially produced and aired outside the United States.

The 54th edition of the gala was hosted at the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan on November 23, 2026. It was hosted by Michael Urie. Earlier in September, 64 nominees from 22 countries were announced across 16 categories. The United Kingdom led with 14 nominations.

From India, Vir Das was nominated in the comedy category following his win for Vir Das: Landing. However, he lost to the Argentine series Division Palermo Season 2.

SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club was also nominated in the sports documentary category.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, presenters included Constance Zimmer, Mark Tallman, Robbie GK, David Zaslav, Jay Pharoah, Celia Imrie, Gus Kenworthy, Lilah Pate, and Sophie Charlotte, among others.

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