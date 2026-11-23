Kavya Maran, daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, married music composer Anirudh Ravichander on November 11. The couple hosted two wedding receptions in Chennai on November 21 and November 22 and are set to host another reception for Sun Group employees on November 25.

According to videos circulating on social media, employees of the media conglomerate received gift boxes containing wedding invitation cards, chocolates, and gold rings. Several clips shared online show employees unboxing the gifts and reacting to the contents.

In one widely circulated video, an employee appears surprised after opening the gift box and discovering a gold ring inside.

Another user shared a video and wrote, "POV: It's Namma Veetu Kalyanam! What we got from our bosses for the wedding."

Kavya Maran serves as the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and is also an executive director of the Sun Group. While the videos have been widely shared across social media platforms, the company has not officially commented on the reports. The claims regarding the gifts could not be independently verified by NDTV.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran had a unique wedding ceremony on November 11, as the couple chose self-respect marriage. DMK IT Wing Secretary Dr T R B Rajaa confirmed the unique ceremony.

A self-respect marriage was started by social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu. In this type of wedding, the bride and groom make a promise to stay together and exchange garlands or rings in front of witnesses.

The ceremony provides couples the freedom to marry in a simple way based on equal rights and respect for each other. It became legally accepted in Tamil Nadu in 1967.



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