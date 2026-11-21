After their fairytale wedding in Greece on November 10, Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran hosted a reception in Chennai today. The newlyweds looked stunning as they arrived hand in hand, serving as an inspiration for brides and grooms.

Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Reception Look

At the wedding reception, Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran turned heads in their regal outfits. Their ensembles balanced traditional grandeur with contemporary elegance.

The bride looked beautiful in a high-neck scarlet red ensemble. The skirt as well as the full-sleeve top featured floral embroidery and beadwork. The monochromatic red silhouette elevated the bridal-reception glamour without relying on heavy jewellery.

Kavya completed the look with centre-parted soft waves and dewy makeup. Complementing her was Anirudh in a black-and-burgundy bandhgala paired with black trousers. The outfit featured jewel-toned colours and rich embroidery. The couple's style embodied a blend of modern royalty and old-world opulence.

Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Wedding Look

For their wedding day, the music composer and the Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner chose pastel ensembles by Tarun Tahiliani. Their fairytale pictures in the soft-hued outfits broke the internet after the singer shared them late on November 11.

Anirudh made a statement in an ivory silk kurta paired with a matching veshti and a long jacket featuring intricate embroidery. On the other hand, Kavya stunned in a blush pink lehenga with 3D floral details.

The bride completed her look with a short-sleeved blouse and a matching dupatta. She accessorised the look with a studded choker, earrings and kadas.

Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Pre-Wedding Look

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared pictures from the pre-wedding festivities. At one of the events, Kavya Maran wore a berry-hued corset with matching trousers. The ensemble was adorned with beads and tone-on-tone embellishments and featured a semi-sheer neckline.

Anirudh chose a monochrome black Indo-Western outfit that balanced traditional silhouettes with modern texture. The centrepiece was an open-front jacket featuring a structured bandhgala collar and black-on-black embroidery and beadwork.

In the second image, Kavya served glamour in a sleek champagne-gold gown covered in sequins. Anirudh complemented her look with a metallic blazer paired with a black shirt and flared trousers. He completed the ensemble with a pair of black dress shoes.

The third picture in the carousel featured the entrepreneur looking stunning in a gold-and-ivory outfit. She paired a heavily embellished corset with a flowing pleated skirt featuring a daring thigh-high slit. The singer opted for a more understated approach in a crisp white suit. Chunky sneakers and dark sunglasses added a contemporary edge to his otherwise classic ensemble.

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