Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Nail Casual Chic At Chennai Airport After Greece Wedding

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran got married in Greece on November 11. The music composer and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran planned a fairytale wedding surrounded by flowers, overlooking the Aegean Sea under the open sky.

The attendees included superstar Rajinikanth and politician MK Stalin. After the festivities concluded, the couple returned to India. In a viral video, Anirudh and Kavya were spotted at the Chennai airport, nailing casual-chic looks.

Anirudh-Kavya Nail Casual Chic At Chennai Airport

In videos going viral on the internet, the newlyweds were spotted at the Chennai airport today wearing masks. Anirudh sported a pair of wide-leg trousers and a black T-shirt. He completed the look with black shoes, black sunglasses, and a small shoulder bag.

On the other hand, Kavya kept it chic in a brown co-ord set. She tucked the oversized brown T-shirt into her wide-leg trousers. The businesswoman elevated the comfortable look with a pair of shoes and a shoulder bag. She left her hair open and accessorised the co-ord set with her engagement ring.

Anirudh-Kavya's Wedding Looks

For the wedding, Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran wore ensembles by Tarun Tahiliani. The groom paired his beige-golden veshti with a cream-hued shirt and a bandhgala blazer featuring zari work. He completed the look with a groomed beard and golden shoes.

The bride looked ethereal in a pastel pink-hued lehenga. The outfit featured 3D floral details, while the skirt had a fishtail silhouette. Completing the look was a matching blouse and a net dupatta that she draped from her waist to her shoulder.

She kept her accessories minimal, opting for a studded necklace, kadas on each hand, and earrings. Kavya centre-parted her soft waves and left them open. For makeup, she kept it minimal and monotone in soft pink shades.

The wedding decor was done by A New Knot. Taking to Instagram, the team revealed, "They [Anirudh and Kavya] wanted a wedding that felt like an exhale, soft and luminous, with nothing shouting for attention."

They also noted that the stunning Aegean Sea served as the mesmerising backdrop. "The sea became the main character, and everything else was designed to frame it, never compete with it. We chose ivory, butter yellow, and champagne, with no contrast colour, so the whole scene feels like one quiet, golden hush," the statement revealed.

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