Neetu Kapoor Says She Had A Mercedes At 15, Owned 4-5 Properties Before Marrying Rishi Kapoor At 21

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor revealed that she was only a teenager when she bought her first Mercedes. During a recent interview, the actor looked back at her early career days and talked about her lavish lifestyle.

In a recent conversation with Curly Tales, Neetu recalled her early start in the film industry and shared that she bought her first Mercedes when she was 15. “By the age of 15, I owned about fMercedes,” she recalled in disbelief. The actor got married at 21, and by that time, she had invested in 4-5 real estate properties. Neetu revealed that she was in Class 8 when she began receiving offers to play leading roles. “I could never go back to school,” she said.

The actor also credited her dance training under the iconic Vyjayanthimala for helping her establish herself as a leading actor. “I had started my career as a child actor in Do Kanya and Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani. I never went to any acting school, but there was no camera shyness. I guess that helped,” she shared.

While Neetu Kapoor started her acting career as a child actor, she decided to leave the industry by the age of 21. Reflecting on her decision to leave the film industry following her marriage to Rishi Kapoor, Neetu said, “I had worked enough. In those days we used to work in three shifts. I used to wake up at 7 AM and then go for back-to-back shooting. I was young, so I could do it, but then I got really tired.”

The actor explained that the routine left her tired and gave her little time to make friends. After marriage, she welcomed Riddhima and Ranbir, who followed two years later. She said she was happy staying home and bringing up her children.

Following decades away from the big screen, Neetu Kapoor made her major acting comeback in 2022 with the family comedy-drama JugJugg Jeeyo. She was recently seen in Daadi Ki Shaadi alongside her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The film was released earlier this year.

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