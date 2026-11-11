Neetu Kapoor's Fitness Mantra At 68: Strength Training, Yoga, And Consistency

Fitness may look different at every age, but for Neetu Kapoor, staying active has always been a part of her lifestyle. The veteran actor discussed her approach to fitness, strength training and staying physically independent. Her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, shared how regular exercise has become part of their family routine.

During a conversation with Kamiya Jain on Curly Tales, Neetu recalled that her interest in fitness goes back long before gyms and elaborate workout routines became popular. The actor said she would exercise at home using workout videos and later bought a stepper, even inviting friends over to work out together.

Today, her approach has evolved. Neetu, who is 68, said she has started incorporating weights into her routine and emphasised the importance of physical activity as people get older.

“I think it is important to do some kind of physical activity,” she said.

Neetu Kapoor Says Strength Training Becomes Important After 50

For Neetu Kapoor, fitness is not simply about looking good. She believes strength becomes particularly important with age. Speaking about her routine, she said that after a certain age, around 50, people need to focus on strength training and strengthening their bodies.

Her comments also highlight a shift in how fitness is viewed with age. Instead of focusing only on traditional forms of exercise, strength training can become an important part of maintaining physical capability and independence.

Riddhima, meanwhile, revealed that her mother has remained fairly consistent with her routine, exercising around three to four times a week and also practising yoga.

From Home Workouts To Weights, Neetu Kapoor Has Kept Moving

Neetu Kapoor's fitness journey began at home. She recalled exercising with videos at a time when fitness centres and gyms were not as commonplace. Eventually, she bought a stepper and began doing step workouts at home, sometimes inviting friends to join her.

Her routine has changed over the years, but the underlying idea has remained the same: keep moving.

Now, Neetu has access to a gym, where she said she has become more interested in weights and strength-focused workouts.

“After a certain age, around 50, you need strength training. You need something more. You need to strengthen yourself. At Krishna Raj, Ranbir has made a beautiful gym. These days I am into weights and things like that. As you get older, you don't want to be dependent on other people. You don't want to become someone who is constantly sick and whose children have to run to their mother,” she said.

Riddhima And Neetu On Food: Fitness Doesn't Mean Giving Up On Flavour

The conversation wasn't limited to workouts. Food also became a major part of the mother-daughter exchange, with the two revealing that their family enjoys food as much as they value staying active.

Neetu admitted that Riddhima cannot eat a meal that isn't tasty. Even something as simple as dal needs to have flavour with tadka.

For the Kapoor mother-daughter duo, it seems the wellness routine is also about balance, regular movement, strength training, yoga and, of course, good food.

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