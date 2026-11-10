Kareena Kapoor's 30-Carat Emerald, Once Owned By The Begum Of Bhopal, Steals The Spotlight On Diwali

Trust Kareena Kapoor to serve glam, and she never fails to give you a look for the fashion books. This Diwali, she and Saif Ali Khan decided to channel royal charm and served regal style goals.

While the Chameli star went viral for wearing Punit Balana's kaftan and turban, a small detail missed to grab the spotlight. In the latest post, celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor brought Kareena's emerald pendant into the spotlight.

"Real movie star, real chandi, real heirlooms and real personal style," read the caption.

Kareena Kapoor's Emerald Pendant

Kareena Kapoor accessorised the kaftan and turban with a 30-carat emerald pendant, carved with the Ayat-ul-Kursi, the 255th verse of Surah Al-Baqarah, which is part of the second chapter of the Holy Quran.

The pendant initially belonged to the Begum of Bhopal and was passed down to the Jab We Met star after her wedding to Saif Ali Khan. In fact, she also accessorised her turban with a 200-year-old kalgi, which Saif wore on their wedding day.

Rhea's caption read, "Kareena in a pure chandi kaftan and turban by Punit Balana, wearing a 200-year-old kalgi from the Nawab of Bhopal and the Begum of Bhopal's 30-carat emerald, carved with the Ayat-ul-Kursi."

Highlighting the heirloom jewels, the stylist further shared, "Heirlooms of the Bhopal royal family, Kareena's own. These pieces come through Saif's family: his grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was the daughter of the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal."

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Look On Diwali

This Diwali, Kareena Kapoor added a little more sparkle to social media by posting photos of herself in a beige embellished kaftan. Designed by Punit Balana, the ensemble featured pure chandi work throughout.

The fluid silhouette, with a deep V-neckline and full sleeves, lent a regal touch to the look. She styled it with a matching turban and a heavy necklace. The actor left her hair open.

For makeup, the Omkara star opted for her signature kohl-lined eyes and smokey eyeshadow. A flush of warm pink on her cheeks and nude pink lipstick completed her look.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan dressed in an all-black kurta set. He styled it with black shoes and a neat, clean-shaven look paired with a moustache.

Taimur was dressed in a silk kurta and white pyjamas, while Jeh was spotted in a red silk kurta and white bottoms.

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