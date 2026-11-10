Inside Anirudh Ravichander's Chennai Home Ahead Of His Wedding To Kavya Maran

Indian composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander is all set to marry businesswoman Kavya Maran on November 11, 2026. According to reports, the couple has planned a destination wedding in Greece, and the festivities will begin on November 10.

As the singer is set to embark on a new phase in his life, here is a look inside his Chennai home. A few years ago, Anirudh Ravichander gave Asian Paints a tour of his humble abode, and it's a perfect example of incorporating maximalism without overdoing it.

Inside Anirudh Ravichander's Home

Anirudh Ravichander spent his childhood in Chennai with his parents and sister. Therefore, his home is an ideal blend of South Indian aesthetics and modern design. He lives in the original home, which the family expanded after purchasing the adjacent property and adding a studio and a home theatre.

The living room features bold green sofas, chequered accent chairs, and white flooring, with each element complementing the other. There is a wooden swing, a white coffee table, paintings, and other seating arrangements that add warmth to the open space.

In one of the corners, the wall is decorated with family photos, and beside it are two accent chairs. It's a perfect spot to unwind. "You feel like the boss of the house if you sit here," the singer said.

Speaking about the wall, he said, "This is our memory wall. It has the concept of before and after. It has some fun memories and nice emotions."

Opposite the swing is the dining area. The table has a glass top, and six wooden chairs surround it. The space is also punctuated with brass idols that add old-world charm and elevate its traditional aesthetics.

After Why This Kolaveri Di went viral, the house underwent a significant remodelling. Speaking about it, he shared, "What is now the midpoint of the house used to be the endpoint of the house until two years ago. We were all becoming older, our bones were becoming bigger, so we needed more space."

After the expansion, the family decided on an open-space plan, with minimal furniture sprucing up every corner of the house. Anirudh's home also has a small library and a dedicated home theatre, where he loves to unwind and binge-watch his favourite shows and movies. The theatre also serves as the singer's home office and includes comfortable seating.

His bedroom, however, grabs the spotlight. It is minimal and reflects his personality. "I don't have a lot of clothes, so I don't need a lot of space," he added. A large mattress is placed on the floor, a few photographs are displayed on the bedside table, and a reclining chair completes the decor.

"I just put a small mattress on the floor. I like to sleep on the floor, I don't know why. I read somewhere that single guys love to sleep on the floor," he said in the video.

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