Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Opt For Self-Respect Marriage, DMK Leader Explains Wedding Rituals

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran got married in a lavish ceremony in Greece on November 11.

While pictures from their wedding have been circulating on social media, the rituals followed by the couple have also become a talking point.

Soon after the wedding, several social media users wondered if Anirudh and Kavya had opted for a self-respect marriage. The speculation began after a picture of Anirudh tying a chain around Kavya's neck went viral.

Now, Dr T R B Rajaa, IT Wing Secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has clarified what happened during the ceremony. In a post on X, he revealed that the couple had a self-respect marriage.

He further shared that Anirudh and Kavya exchanged garlands and chains, and were blessed by their families and friends as they began their new journey together.

Sharing details of the ceremony, he wrote, "YES ... Kavya and Anirudh garlanded each other... #Thalaivar handed over a chain to Kavya and #Superstar handed over a chain to Anirudh... the bride and groom exchanged chains and an union of hearts was blessed by their friends and family."

What Is A Self-Respect Marriage?

A self-respect marriage is a form of marriage that emerged from the Self-Respect Movement started by social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu. It challenged traditional wedding customs, caste discrimination and the role of religious priests in marriage ceremonies.

In a self-respect marriage, the couple can declare their commitment to each other and exchange garlands or rings in the presence of witnesses. The ceremony does not require a priest or elaborate religious rituals.

The practice received legal recognition in Tamil Nadu in 1967, when an amendment to the Hindu Marriage Act allowed self-respect marriages to be legally solemnised without traditional religious ceremonies.

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