<i>Ramayana</i>: Why Ranbir Kapoor's Rama Is The Green Flag Everyone's Talking About

There is plenty to admire in Ramayana - the scale, the VFX, and the larger-than-life storytelling. Yet, amid the film's grand battles and mythological drama, it is a quieter aspect that has captured audiences' attention: Rama's unwavering devotion to Sita.

Portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, Rama is being celebrated not just as a warrior prince but as a man whose love, loyalty, and respect for his wife define his character. At a time when audiences frequently debate "red flags" and "green flags" in relationships, Ramayana presents a protagonist whose commitment to one woman forms the emotional backbone of the story.

While the film draws from one of India's most cherished epics, viewers have particularly connected with the way Rama's love for Sita is portrayed on screen. As a result, several clips from the film have gone viral on social media.

The Moment That Won Hearts

One of the most talked-about moments comes after Rama breaks Shiva's mighty bow during Sita's swayamvar and marries her.

In a tender exchange, Sita asks him, "Agar main aapke jeevan mein nahi aati, kya hota?" ("What would have happened if I had not come into your life?")

Rama replies, "Pata nahi, parantu ab toh tumhare bina mujhe swarg bhi swikar nahi hai." ("I do not know, but now even heaven is not acceptable to me without you.")

The scene has quickly become a fan favourite online. Many viewers have praised the dialogue for capturing Rama's profound love for Sita.

A Promise That Sets Him Apart

Another moment that has drawn considerable attention arrives during the wedding sequence. In front of King Janaka of Mithila, Rama makes a solemn vow: "Mere jeevan mein Sita ke ilawa aur koi stree nahi ayegi." ("No woman other than Sita will ever enter my life.")

The camera then cuts to Kaushalya, played by Indira Krishnan, whose emotional reaction underscores the weight of the promise. The scene has been widely shared online, with viewers praising Rama's commitment to a single partner.

The Surpanakha Sequence

Another clip earning widespread praise is Rama's interaction with Surpanakha, played by Rakul Preet Singh. Attempting to persuade him, she says, "Bas tumhare pita ki bhi toh teen raniyan thi... toh phir, isse vivah karne mein kaisi aapatti? Rajkumari hoon, sundar bhi hoon." ("Your father had three queens after all. So why object to marrying me? I am a princess and beautiful as well.")

Rama responds with courtesy and honesty, "Aapke paas sab kuch hai, rajkumari. Meri jagah aapko koi aur yogya var mil jayega, parantu main vachanbaddh hoon. Mere hriday mein Sita ke prem ke siva kisi aur prem ke liye jagah hi nahi hai."

("You have everything, Princess. You will find a husband more worthy than me. But I am bound by my promise. There is no space in my heart for any love other than my love for Sita.")

He then gently adds, "Kshama kijiye." ("Forgive me.")

The sequence has become one of the most shared clips from the film. Social media users have applauded not just Rama's loyalty to Sita but also the respectful manner in which he declines Surpanakha's proposal.

What seems to be striking a chord with viewers is that Rama's defining qualities go beyond romance. He listens before he speaks. He remains respectful even in difficult situations. He keeps his word. Most importantly, he never wavers in his commitment to Sita.

More Than Just Mythology

At its core, the excitement surrounding these scenes is not merely about a mythological character. It is about the timeless qualities that audiences continue to admire in relationships. Whether it is telling Sita that even heaven holds no meaning without her, promising lifelong devotion, or respectfully turning down another woman's advances, Rama consistently chooses love, loyalty and integrity.

And if the internet's reaction is any indication, Ranbir Kapoor's Rama may have given audiences something they were not expecting from a big-screen epic: perhaps the ultimate green flag.

Also Read: How Sai Pallavi Silenced Trolls With Her Sita In Ramayana