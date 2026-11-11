Farah Khan Says Her First Car Was A Used Maruti She Bought From Sanjay Gupta For Rs 2 Lakh

Farah Khan lives in a bungalow worth hundreds of crores, drives luxury cars, holidays abroad, and lives life king-size. But she wasn't born with a silver spoon. She is a self-made woman who built everything she has today from scratch.

In the latest vlog of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Farah Khan and Sania Mirza opened up about their humble beginnings, making it big in life, and still staying grounded.

Farah Khan Says Her First Car Was A Used Maruti Bought For Rs 2 Lakh

Angad Bedi praised Farah Khan for her contributions to the entertainment industry, to which the choreographer responded that if she had done something for the industry, she had received tenfold in return. The Main Hoon Na director said that, apart from her commitment, she had nothing else to offer in the beginning.

The 61-year-old icon began her journey as an on-screen background dancer in Jalwa (1987). "I was just happy to be dancing and earning Rs 300 per day. Then it became Rs 500, then it became Rs 1,000. That was the epitome. I thought, 'I have arrived.'"

She recalled how choreography came her way and helped her earn big bucks. "I started choreographing for Rs 5,000 a song, but the joy I got from earning Rs 5,000 a song, you don't get from Rs 20 lakh or Rs 25 lakh a song now," she shared with Neha and Angad.

Over the years, the director has seen many ups and downs, but she has remained consistent and worked hard. Recalling her first car purchase, Farah shared, "I purchased my first-ever car, a second-hand Maruti, from director Sanjay Gupta for Rs 2 lakh."

She was so happy that she placed photos of her father and grandmother in the car, thinking she was taking them for a drive. "They never saw the good times. Now I am buying BMWs and whatever, but the happiness of that second-hand car, you're never going to get back," the Om Shanti Om director added.

Farah Khan also shared that she started her YouTube journey as an experiment. She was told by many of her friends that the platform pays well, so the director began vlogging to try it out.

"I just did it because I had finished writing my script, and I had time. I get anxious if I wake up in the morning and have nothing to do. I have been there," she said, recalling how she used to compare herself with others while making her first film.

"This industry makes you insecure because you're constantly comparing yourself to others," she added. When she turned 50, she did not want to feel the same way. She wanted to relax, but since she has always been a hustler, she decided to start her YouTube channel.

The director feels that there was a gap for family-oriented content, and everyone loved her cook Dilip. As a result, her vlogs became a hit, and she continues to release at least one episode every week.

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