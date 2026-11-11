Newlyweds Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Make A Stylish Statement In Pastel Tarun Tahiliani Ensembles

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran got married in Greece today, November 11. The couple's wedding pictures are now out, giving everyone a glimpse of their special day and, of course, their wedding looks.

For their big day, Anirudh and Kavya turned to designer Tarun Tahiliani. The two opted for traditional outfits in soft pastel shades that complemented each other beautifully.

Anirudh looked every bit the groom in an ivory-beige ensemble. He wore a silk kurta with matching veshti, teamed with a long jacket featuring intricate embroidery. The detailed work added a touch of grandeur to his look, while the muted pastel shade kept it elegant and understated.

Kavya, meanwhile, chose a blush-pink lehenga with intricate embroidery and shimmering embellishments. Her outfit featured a fitted, short-sleeved blouse and a heavily detailed flared skirt. She completed the look with a statement choker, matching earrings, and open hair.

Anirudh shared photos from their big day on Instagram and wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11".

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding celebrations took place in Greece on November 10 and 11.

The couple will host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21.

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