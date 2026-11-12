Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Proposes To Actor Samreen With A Tiffany Ring Worth Over Rs 55 Lakh

November 11 was a lucky date for many. While singer Anirudh Ravichander married the love of his life, Kaviya Maran, cricketer Arshdeep Singh got engaged to actor Samreen Kaur.

Taking to Instagram, the couple announced their engagement. The caption read, "And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest that it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026."

Arshdeep Singh Proposes To Actor Samreen With A Ring Worth Over Rs 55 Lakh

Arshdeep Singh and Samreenan Kaur were holidaying in New Zealand when the cricketer went down on one knee and popped the question with a Tiffany engagement ring.

Piyush Goel, a celebrity jewellery expert, revealed the estimated cost of the engagement ring.

"From the beautiful proposal in New Zealand to a stunning Tiffany ring worth over ₹55 lakh, Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur's engagement pictures are nothing short of magical," he wrote on Instagram.

In the US, a size 6 platinum-diamond engagement ring is worth $59,000 (approximately Rs 55.26 lakh). In India, a limited selection is available, depending on the carat size. A 1.69-carat ring is worth Rs 44 lakh, while a 2.10-carat ring is worth Rs 66.79 lakh.

The solitaire diamond ring features a round brilliant-cut diamond. The prong setting features slim metal arms that keep the diamond secure at the girdle. It is the most common type of setting available at Tiffany and lifts the diamond above the band, allowing the gemstone to catch and reflect light from all angles.

Arshdeep Singh And Samreen Kaur's Relationship

Dating rumours surrounded Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur. During the IPL 2026 season, the actor was spotted cheering for the cricketer and his franchise, Punjab Kings. Fans spotted her at not just one but several matches.

The Internet did not stop here, but social media users also spotted hints like shared travels, matching accessories, and viral Snapchat shots. In July, the cricketer made the relationship official by sharing pictures with the actor.

Since making their relationship official on Instagram, the couple have continued to serve couple goals through reels and travel diaries. In fact, they shared Diwali greetings in a joint post this year. The caption read, "A very happy Diwali to you all, from us."

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's 30-Carat Emerald, Once Owned By The Begum Of Bhopal, Steals The Spotlight On Diwali

