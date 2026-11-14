Inside Archana Puran Singh's Son Aaryamann's Mumbai Bungalow Worth Crores: Shiva-Shakti Painting, '<i>Welcome</i>' Mat

In October, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi shared a house tour video of their new bungalow in Madh Island, Mumbai. According to a report by The Times of India, the couple bought it for approximately Rs 50 crore. The couple did not reveal whether they would be living in that home or if one of their sons would.

However, in a recent video, Archana and Parmeet's eldest son, Aaryamann Sethi, shared how he and his fiance, Yogita Bihani, have revamped the entire space.

Inside YouTuber Aaryamann Sethi Mumbai Bungalow

The home tour video shows that the couple started working on the house in September 2025, and it was only recently that they were able to move into it.

They have repainted the front door red and added a storage unit with a mirror covering the electricity board. On the opposite wall, they have added a vibrant painting, making the entrance a perfect selfie spot.

The living room is spacious, with ample seating and recliners to accommodate a large gathering. The couple have added seating beside one of the windows and a separate recliner next to it. A beige-and-green carpet anchors the space, while a groovy wooden coffee table serves as its centrepiece.

Along one wall beside the recliner sofa are small storage units displaying books and quirky collectibles. Behind them is one of the coolest dining tables one can imagine. It doubles as a table tennis table and features a mango-wood bench lined against the wall.

Throughout this space, Aaryamann has hung his colourful paintings, breaking the monotony and elevating its character. One of the best details is the door of the temple room, which the songwriter has painted with a portrait of Ardhanarishvara (half Lord Shiva and half Goddess Shakti).

They haven't changed the kitchen much, instead making it more functional according to their requirements. On the stairs, the couple have placed quirky stools, decorative items, and a giant storage unit based on Parmeet Sethi's suggestion.

The bedroom deserves a separate tour because it has several details that an interior decor enthusiast could spend an entire day appreciating.

The room has been divided into two sections: the bedroom and Aaryamann and Yogita's personal spaces. In the first half, the singer has added a table with a dedicated space for hiding cables. He has also purchased a new piano and converted a window into a guitar storage space with glass walls.

This space also has a walk-in closet for Yogita, and she has placed a mat on the floor inspired by Majnu Bhai's painting from Welcome. The closet doors feature full-length mirrors on both sides.

In the bedroom, Aaryamann has designed a closet for himself and a small snack counter with a coffee machine, espresso shot mugs, and a mini refrigerator than can store an entire pizza box.

In the bedroom, Aaryamann has designed a closet for himself and a small snack counter with a coffee machine, espresso shot mugs, and a mini refrigerator that can store an entire pizza box.

Beside the bed is a low-seating table, cushions, and chairs that allow the couple to enjoy the view while having their tea or coffee in the morning and evening.

The couple have added white-and-red awnings to all their balconies, protecting them from the sun while also giving them privacy. They have created a cosy and comfortable space that they and their parents are proud of.

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