Aegean Sea Views, Mirrored Floors And Flowers: Inside Anirudh-Kavya's 'Luxe' Wedding Decor In Greece

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran got married in Greece on November 11. The couple opted for a destination wedding, which was attended by dignitaries like Rajinikanth and politicians, including MK Stalin.

While their wedding photos broke the Internet, the wedding decor stole the spotlight. In keeping with the overall aesthetics of Greece, the decor was designed by A New Knot, a wedding planning service.

Taking to Instagram, the brand revealed the wedding decor details. The caption read, "Inside a fairy tale wedding in Greece curated and planned by A New Knot."

Inside Anirudh-Kavya's Greece Wedding Decor

The planners shared that they had spent months finalising the decor, putting every piece together to achieve perfection. "Then we watch it all come alive, and the joy and pride are unexplainable. There is nothing like the moment the vision in your head is suddenly real, and everyone you love is standing inside it," read the statement.

The brief that they received was simple. The couple wanted timeless decor that exuded a sense of calm. "They [Anirudh and Kavya] wanted a wedding that felt like an exhale, soft, and luminous, with nothing shouting for attention," the planners shared.

They also noted that the stunning Aegean Sea served as the mesmerising backdrop. "The sea became the main character, and everything else was designed to frame it, never compete with it. We chose ivory, butter yellow, and champagne, with no contrast colour; so the whole scene feels like one quiet, golden hush," the statement revealed.

The A New Knot team treated every colour as texture and kept the palette within the same colour family, letting it show up in silk, beading, petals, roses, hydrangeas, and mirrors. "Butter yellow was our quiet decision, because it warms the white so it never feels cold against the sky and water. And if you've met the couple, you know the fun they bring and their love for life. That's why the wedding is luxe but never stiff. It's soft and glowing, and it laughs a lot," the post further read.

The designers made the horizon a part of the design. They allowed the flowers to carry the weight of the decor. "Everything is asymmetrical, so it feels grown rather than placed. The mirrored floor was the most important design choice. It doubled every bloom, every petal, but what we loved is that it held the sky. As the hours passed, the floor went from soft daylight to molten gold to a pink-lilac dusk, and the whole wedding changed with it," the team revealed.

While planning Anirudh and Kavya's wedding, the planners had to make sure every element blended effortlessly with the others.

Also Read | Decoding Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Elegant Greek Wedding Wardrobe

