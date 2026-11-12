Viral Video: How Ranbir Kapoor Transformed Into Parashuram For His Double Role In <i>Ramayana</i>

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram in Ramayana and Parashurama, the sixth avatar among the Dashavatara of the preserver god Vishnu in Hinduism. Prosthetics artist Tom Mee shared a BTS clip of the transformation Ranbir Kapoor underwent for the role.

He shared a video that shows various snaps of Ranbir Kapoor undergoing the rigorous prosthetics process as he takes on the avatar of Parashurama.

The caption read, "Prosthetics for Parasuram, Part One. I'm the lucky one! Because my favourite art and my favourite artist came together in one moment. Not everyone gets to experience that, and I feel truly blessed to be one of them."

Who is Parashurama in mythology?

Parashurama, also referred to as Rama Jamadagni, Bhargava Rama, and Virarama, is the sixth avatar among the Dashavatara of the preserver god Vishnu in Hinduism.

He is described as one of the Chiranjivi (immortals), who will appear at the end of the Kali Yuga to be the guru of Vishnu's tenth and final incarnation, Kalki.

In the Ramayana, he challenges Rama to combat during the latter's homeward journey to Ayodhya after Rama's wedding to Sita. He later acknowledges Rama as an avatar of Vishnu and retires to his abode to perform yoga.

In the Mahabharata, he was the guru of Bhishma, Drona, Rukmi, and Karna.

About Ramayana

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.

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