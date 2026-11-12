Kiara Advani Recalls Bonding With Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif Over Motherhood

Kiara Advani first embraced motherhood in 2025, when she welcomed her daughter Saraayah with husband Sidharth Malhotra. The actor, who is now expecting her second child, revealed how she reached out to Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Patralekhaa during her postpartum phase.

During an appearance on Koffee With Karan, Kiara talked about her postpartum journey and shared how she would call Alia, Katrina, and Patralekhaa during that phase. “We were checking up on each other. All of us are in the same field. I remember calling her (Alia) up and asking about getting back to shoot and understanding how we make this work. Your priority is your family as well, and at work you are professional. How do you blend these two worlds in a way that doesn't make you feel guilty at times? "Mom's guilt is just there,” she shared.

Talking about her postpartum journey, Kiara also shared breaking down during a podcast after becoming a mother. “Sometimes all you want is an outlet. It is such a whole shift for any new mom that women really understand women. When we found out that we were pregnant for the first time, the first three months were really hard. You go through nausea and hormone changes. At that time, we thought we wouldn't tell anyone. I said I needed to talk to my mother and mother-in-law. I need women who understand me,” she recalled.

Alia Bhatt welcomed her daughter Raha with Ranbir Kapoor in 2022, while Katrina became a mother in 2025 when she gave birth to her son Vihaan. On the other hand, Patralekhaa and Rajkumar Rao welcomed a baby girl in November 2025.

Last month, Kiara shared a post on Instagram announcing her second pregnancy with Sidharth. “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude,” the caption read.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in 2023 in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan after dating for a few years.

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