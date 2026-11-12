Kiara Advani Flaunts Baby Bump In Red, Sidharth Malhotra Keeps It Cool In Ivory On <i>Koffee With Karan</i>

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have always managed to grab attention with their stylish appearances, and their latest outing is no different. The couple recently appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 9, giving fans another reason to take notes on their fashion choices.

The appearance was also special as Kiara, who welcomed daughter Saraayah with Sidharth last year, is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time. The actor made sure to flaunt her baby bump in a striking red gown. Sidharth, meanwhile, went for an ivory look with interesting tie-dye detailing.

Kiara Advani's Red Gown Is All Things Glamorous

Kiara Advani made an appearance in a red gown from David Koma. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the outfit featured a sleeveless design with a high, softly draped neckline. The fabric fell beautifully across the bodice, creating soft pleats and gathers. The fitted waist further highlighted her silhouette, while the draped detailing around the midsection gave the gown a flattering finish.

The standout detail was the oversized star-shaped embellishment placed at the waist. Covered in sparkling stones, it added just the right amount of shine to the otherwise sleek outfit. The gown also featured a dramatic thigh-high slit. Its asymmetrical hemline and flowing fabric added to the overall appeal.

Kiara kept her jewellery elegant and minimal. She wore sparkling diamond stud earrings, a delicate bracelet and statement rings that added a little extra shine without taking attention away from her gown. Her nude pointed-toe heels came from Christian Louboutin.

For her beauty look, Kiara went with soft makeup by Lekha Gupta. Defined eyes, neatly shaped brows, a warm blush and a glossy nude-pink lip completed her look.

Hairstylist Nikita Menon left her long brown hair open in a centre-parted style. The soft, voluminous waves framed her face and fell over her shoulders.

Sidharth Malhotra Keeps It Cool In Ivory

Sidharth Malhotra complemented Kiara's glamorous look with an outfit that was understated but far from boring. Styled by Eka Lakhani, the actor wore an ivory ensemble from Bloni. The look featured a tailored blazer paired with a matching open-neck shirt and relaxed trousers.

The highlight was the tie-dye detailing placed strategically across the outfit. The dark grey and black patterns ran diagonally across the blazer and continued onto the lower part of the layered top. The placement of the print gave the outfit a distinctive finish without making it look too busy.

Sidharth kept his shirt unbuttoned at the top, giving the formal outfit a relaxed edge. He also added a long chain necklace with a small pendant.

His trousers came in the same ivory shade and featured a loose, straight silhouette. The relaxed fit balanced the structured blazer and kept the outfit looking comfortable.

For footwear, he picked brown leather shoes from Copper Mallet.

Sidharth kept his hair neatly styled in a voluminous, swept-back look.

Together, Sidharth and Kiara made a stylish statement. Clearly, the couple knows how to make a fashionable appearance together.

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