Hrithik Roshan Looks Dapper In A Rs 6.5 Lakh Blue Tuxedo At 2026 LACMA Gala

Hrithik Roshan set a benchmark for Indian celebrities as he represented the nation at the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala, held in Los Angeles on November 7.

Needless to say, the actor brought his A-game in a navy tuxedo. As he joined a prominent list of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman, BLACKPINK's Rose, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrew Garfield, Michelle Yeoh, and aespa member Ningning, he went viral for greeting photographers with a humble namaste.

Hrithik Roshan Makes A Stylish Statement In A Rs 6.5 Lakh Suit At LACMA Gala

Taking to X, Hrithik Roshan shared a few pictures from the night. Styled by Jeanne Yang, the Krrish star wore a tailored suit from the Italian fashion label Brunello Cucinelli.

He turned heads in a lightweight virgin wool and silk twill tuxedo. According to the official website of Nordstrom, the navy tuxedo is priced at Rs 6,51,867.

The custom suit features a single-breasted jacket with peak lapels. It comes with a six-button fastening, a chest pocket, and welt pockets.

The cuffs have four buttons and functional buttonholes. There are two interior pockets with button closures and a pen holder. The tuxedo is made of a blend of 85% virgin wool and 15% silk.

Social Media Reactions

Reacting to the viral pictures from the gala, social media users called for Hrithik Roshan to be considered for the role of James Bond in the next film.

One user wrote, "Let's get Hrithik sir a Bond audition now."

Another called him, "My favorite actor of all time!"

"Go @hrithikroshan go!!!! My favourite actor since I was 9 years old," a third comment read.

The 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala was co-chaired by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow. The annual event celebrates the relationship between art and cinema while bringing together prominent figures from various creative fields.

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