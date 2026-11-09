Priyanka Chopra's Diwali Outfit Has A Goddess Lakshmi Connection, Took Over 2,200 Hours To Create

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a custom Torani creation for Diwali, inspired by India's architectural heritage, including jharokhas, old forts, and courtyard arches. On Monday, Karan Torani took to Instagram to share details of the intricately crafted outfit.

A few days ago, PeeCee also shared photographs featuring husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka looked stunning in a maroon-and-gold ensemble adorned with intricate embellishments. She kept her festive look traditional, while Nick complemented her appearance in a kurta paired with an embroidered jacket.

The photographs offered a glimpse into the family's celebrations, with candles, flowers, and warm lighting.

Karan Torani's post read, "Priyanka Chopra in Torani for Diwali. A love letter from home, imagined through India's windows. Inspired by jharokhas, old forts and arches framing courtyards, this sculpted, off-shoulder silk gown in deep sindoori opens onto embroidered gardens of birds, flowers and little pieces of sky."

It added, "More than 2,200 hours of work bring together Kashmiri aari, zardozi, dori and marodi, mirror work, pearls and cowries that nod to my Sindhi roots. An angiya-inspired bodice meets a reimagined odhni, falling into a cascade of tassels and ghungroos, a gentle invocation of Goddess Lakshmi's arrival."

"Created for @priyankachopra, a global icon who carries the spirit of India wherever she goes, the look brings our crafts into a contemporary silhouette, letting a little of home travel with her this Diwali."

Coming back to Priyanka's post, one photograph captured Priyanka and Nick spending time with Malti, while another showed the actor enjoying Indian food. She also shared a picture in which she turned around to give fans a closer look at the intricate detailing on her outfit.

Sharing the photographs, Priyanka wrote, "Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie is directed by SS Rajamouli.



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