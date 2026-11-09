Samay Raina Shares Diwali Photo With Medha Shankr Days After Viral 'Chilling With Girlfriend' Comment

Comedian Samay Raina recently shared a picture with Medha Shankr from a Diwali party. The duo embraced festive fashion in traditional outfits. Samay and Medha have long been the subject of dating rumours, although neither has publicly confirmed their relationship.

As for Medha, she wore a red Anarkali set featuring a V-neckline. The silhouette was heavily pleated and flared from the waist, creating a classic and elegant flow. The long sleeves were adorned with intricate hand embroidery, sequins, and detailed beadwork along the cuffs. Samay, meanwhile, opted for an off-white kurta-pyjama set. Take a look:

A few days ago, the comedian casually mentioned his girlfriend during a phone call with Varun Dhawan on Koffee With Karan. The moment came during a game featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, where both guests had to call someone and get them to say, "Hi Karan." Varun decided to call Samay, but instead of getting straight to the task, he brought up the recent buzz surrounding the comedian.

"Poora news mein aa raha hai, tere saath woh ho gaya," Varun said, prompting Samay to ask, "Kya ho gaya?" Varun continued teasing him about the reports doing the rounds after the previous episode. Samay, however, did not seem particularly bothered by the conversation and replied, "Kuch na kuch aata rehta hai, bhai."

The exchange took a more interesting turn when Samay, while responding to Varun, casually said, "At present, I am chilling with my girlfriend." Karan Johar, who was listening in, quickly reminded him that he was on Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker-host then encouraged him to speak more openly, joking, "This is how you should be on Koffee With Karan. Come out and tell me the truth about your girlfriend."

A few months ago, Samay gave a witty response to reports claiming that he and 12th Fail actor Medha Shankr were planning to get married in December.

Speculation about their relationship intensified after Medha appeared on Samay's show, India's Got Latent 2. However, neither of them has confirmed that they are dating.

The rumours took a fresh turn after a Reddit post claimed that Samay and Medha were set to tie the knot in December. Samay, however, dismissed the claim with a humorous response on social media.

Sharing the wedding rumour on Instagram, Samay joked, "December mein toh mera India tour hai. Sorry, Medha will have to postpone." He also used Lata Mangeshkar's song Jhooth Bole Kauva Kaate in the background, seemingly poking fun at the speculation.

Medha reacted to Samay's post with laughing emojis.

During an episode of India's Got Latent 2, Samay referred to Medha as his "sabse achhi dost" (best friend), further fuelling curiosity among fans.



Also Read: Alia Bhatt Stuns In Pista-Green Lehenga And Cape For Diwali, Ranbir Kapoor-Raha Twin In Off-White