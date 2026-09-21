"Have To Postpone": Samay Raina's Hilarious Response To Medha Shankr Wedding Rumours

Comedian Samay Raina has given a witty reply to reports that he and 12th Fail actor Medha Shankr are planning to get married in December.

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Samay and Medha have been at the centre of dating rumours after they were seen together in public on several occasions. Speculation about their relationship grew further after Medha appeared on Samay's show, India's Got Latent 2. Neither has confirmed that they are dating.

The rumours took a new turn after a Reddit post claimed that Samay and Medha were set to get married in December. Samay, however, dismissed the claim with a humorous response on social media.

On Sunday, he shared the wedding claim on Instagram and joked, "December mein toh mera India Tour hai. Sorry, Medha will have to postpone." He also used Lata Mangeshkar's song Jhooth Bole Kauva Kate in the background, apparently poking fun at the speculation.

Medha reacted to Samay's response with laughing emojis.

During an episode of India's Got Latent 2, Samay referred to Medha as his "sabse achhi dost".

A light-hearted segment featuring magician Kabir Sharma soon turned into a conversation about Samay Raina's friendships. While discussing the comedian's close circle, Balraj Singh Ghai's name came up. Balraj is the owner of comedy club The Habitat and is also known to share a close personal and professional bond with Samay.

Kabir then asked Samay to pick his "sabse achha dost" from among the people on the panel. Without much hesitation, Samay chose Medha Shankr.

Also Read: India's Got Latent 2: Samay Raina Calls Medha Shankr His 'Sabse Achi Dost' Amid Dating Rumours