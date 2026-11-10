'Grandmother Wouldn't Have Agreed': Saif Ali Khan's Sister Saba Reveals Why Sharmila Tagore Converted To Islam

There was a time when Sharmila Tagore seemed to have a knack for doing exactly what society least expected of her. At a time when women in Indian cinema were expected to fit neatly into carefully defined ideas of femininity, she was busy rewriting those rules.

From posing in a bikini for a magazine photoshoot in the 60s to choosing a career in films, Sharmila did it all.

Then came her relationship with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the celebrated cricketer and former captain of the Indian cricket team. Their romance eventually led to an interfaith marriage in 1968. Sharmila Tagore converted to Islam before the wedding and adopted the name Ayesha.

Years later, the story of their marriage continues to reveal new layers. Now, her daughter Saba Ali Khan Pataudi revealed why her mother converted to Islam.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Saba said, “In those days, conversion was necessary. The children are legitimate because of conversion, which legalised things. It was a necessity and not something one could consider if or not to do."

She explained that the decision was also linked to the traditions and expectations within the Pataudi family. “My grandmother would surely not have allowed it in any other way,” she said.

Saba pointed out that neither her father nor his family insisted that Sharmila change her name on her passport or other official documents.

“It didn't take away from her personality or her profession,” Saba said.

Sharmila Tagore's life has often reflected that same willingness to make unconventional choices. She had previously recalled receiving threatening telegrams around the time of the marriage, with one warning that “bullets shall speak”.

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi share three children: Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan Pataudi. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi died after battling a lung infection in 2011. He was 70.

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