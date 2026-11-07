How Soha Ali Khan's Everyday Breakfast Fits Into Her Perimenopause Routine

Actor Soha Ali Khan is paying closer attention to what she eats as she navigates perimenopause. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a look at her everyday breakfast.

Perimenopause is the transition period before menopause, when hormone levels begin to change, and women may notice changes in their menstrual cycles, sleep, mood and other aspects of their health.

In her video, Soha spoke about being more mindful of her diet, especially as she thinks about changes in her body during perimenopause. She said, “With perimenopause, I'm thinking more about maintaining muscle, about supporting my metabolic health.” She also explained that her breakfast is protein-rich, low in carbohydrates and keeps her feeling full until lunchtime.

Soha's breakfast is a simple egg-based dish made with vegetables and spices, served with yoghurt and ground flaxseed on the side. The actor shared the recipe in her Instagram video.

Eggs

The main part of Soha's breakfast was made with one egg white and one whole egg. She added chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander, salt, dhania powder and garam masala to the mixture before whisking everything together and cooking it in a pan.

Explaining her choice of eggs, Soha said the egg whites provide protein while keeping the meal relatively low in fat. The whole egg, meanwhile, provides nutrients such as choline and vitamin B12, along with some fat.

Protein is important for maintaining and building muscle, and this is something Soha is paying particular attention to at this stage of her life. As she explained in the video, “As we get older guys, the most important thing for me is building muscle and how can I do that? Protein, protein, protein as well as resistance training.”

Olive Oil

Soha used a little olive oil to cook her eggs. In the video, she said, “I like cooking in olive oil, I think it's one of the healthiest oils.”

She also introduced viewers to her new enamel-coated cast iron frying pan, explaining that she had recently learnt about the importance of cookware during a podcast.

Yoghurt

Along with her eggs, Soha had yoghurt on the side. She said she included it to get some extra protein.

Ground Flaxseed

Another ingredient in Soha's breakfast was ground flaxseed, which she added to her yoghurt. She explained that it provides fibre and plant-based omega-3 fatty acids.

In her caption, Soha summed up her approach by writing, “It's not about restriction or chasing a perfect diet. It's about making small, sustainable choices that support my body through perimenopause and beyond.”

Also Read | Soha Ali Khan Shares Beauty Tips And Home Remedies For Skincare