Sharmila Tagore Insisted On Surgery After A Stage Zero Lung Cancer Diagnosis, Reveals Soha Ali Khan

Sharmila Tagore first opened up about her lung cancer diagnosis in 2023 when she appeared on Koffee With Karan. She revealed that it was the primary reason she did not work in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The host revealed that she was his first choice, but the role was eventually played by Shabana Azmi.

In the latest episode of All About Her, Soha Ali Khan featured her sister Saba Ali Khan as a guest. While Saba opened up about her brain tumour, the sisters also discussed Sharmila Tagore's battle with lung cancer.

Sharmila Tagore Insisted On Surgery After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Soha Ali Khan mentioned that Sharmila Tagore was diagnosed with lung cancer. Though the disease is often difficult to diagnose at an early stage, the veteran actor was diagnosed at stage zero.

Despite the early diagnosis, the 81-year-old star insisted on undergoing surgery.

"She insisted on being cut open. A lot of people said it was unnecessary. She insisted, and it was only at that stage, on the table, that they said it was malignant and managed to cut it all out, which was one of the best-case scenarios for somebody with lung cancer," Soha revealed on the podcast.

In an earlier conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, Soha shared that her mother did not need chemotherapy. "With my mother, she was one of the very few people to be diagnosed with lung cancer at stage zero. No chemotherapy, nothing. It was cut out of her, and she is, touchwood, fine," she said.

Sharmila Tagore's Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Speaking on Koffee With Karan, Sharmila Tagore said that she was diagnosed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They hadn't really grappled with COVID at that time. We were not vaccinated. After my cancer... They didn't want me to take that risk," she added.

Karan Johar said, "It's a regret," adding that he hopes to work with the Kashmir Ki Kali star in the future.

While Sharmila Tagore could not do Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she eventually returned to the sets. She went on to star in Gulmohar (2023) and Puratawn (2025). The actor was last seen in a cameo role in Kunal Kemmu's Vibe.

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