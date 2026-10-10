"Balances My Nervous System": Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Her Non-Negotiable Morning Routine

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in her third trimester of pregnancy. ZOY, a healthy period-care brand founded by the actor, recently hosted an event where she opened up about the morning routine she follows religiously.

The Maa Inti Bangaram star revealed that while there are countless morning routines people swear by, she has tried and tested several practices to find what works best for her. She now follows a 45-minute-to-one-hour regimen every day.

Samantha's Morning Routine

Speaking about her morning routine, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said it is non-negotiable for her, irrespective of where she is or how busy she gets. "It really, really balances my nervous system. If I look like I am doing 100 things, it is only because of this particular morning routine," she added.

Revealing her routine, she said, "I wake up, and the first thing I do is write in a gratitude journal, one page of gratitude. I know people frown upon this and say, 'Ugh! Really?'"

However, this one habit has changed her mindset, and she strongly advocates it. The actor shared that when she was going through a "particularly tough phase," she was advised to maintain a gratitude journal.

"For the first few months, I found it excruciatingly hard to write positive things in this journal, especially because I wasn't feeling that way. So, for the first three months, it was really hard for me to write anything positive because of how I was feeling," Samantha revealed.

However, after a while, she noticed that although her condition did not improve drastically, her mindset did. "It has an incredible impact. So, I was already happy even before I became healthy again," the mother-to-be said, adding that she does not need an influencer to tell her about the importance of journaling.

"I have experienced it myself, which is why I strongly advocate positive affirmations and manifestation because I am a living example of it working," she said.

Samantha further revealed that she follows up her gratitude journaling with sun exposure and meditation.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Workout Routine

Throughout her pregnancy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has continued to work out. Although her training looks different now, she is making sure she stays active. A couple of months ago, she shared a carousel of photos and videos showing herself lifting weights, performing seated cable rows, and practising yoga.

"Goals are different when you are growing a tiny human, and I think that might be the strongest thing this body has ever done," the actor wrote.

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