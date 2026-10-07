'I Am A Different Person': When Kiara Advani Opened Up About How Motherhood Changed Her "Identity"

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their second child. The couple took to Instagram to announce the good news in a joint post. In the extended hands of Kiara and Sidharth, their daughter Saraayah was seen holding a pair of small white socks.

The caption read, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude."

From Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor to Rakul Preet Singh, Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar, celebrities flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

A few months ago, the actor featured on Raj Shamani's podcast to talk about motherhood and postpartum recovery. Here is a throwback to when she shared how welcoming her daughter made her a "completely different person."

Kiara Advani On Motherhood

It is said that motherhood changes a woman's life completely, but one does not truly know until one experiences it. Kiara gave birth to her firstborn in July 2025, and she believes that after becoming a parent, her relationship with herself has also improved.

"I feel, before becoming a mum and after becoming a mum, I am a completely different person. In every way. I have also come to terms with it now," she said.

The Toxic star added that she now feels she has a greater purpose. In everything she does, she thinks about what her daughter would think. "I want to lead by example for my daughter. What would my daughter feel? How would she feel if I did this?"

Kiara Advani On Postpartum

For nine months, a woman carries a child in her womb, endures immense pain to bring the baby into this world, and then postpartum recovery begins. According to Kiara Advani, postpartum experiences need to be spoken about much more.

Speaking about an incident, she revealed that a couple of days before appearing on the podcast, she experienced a skin issue she had never faced before. If this had happened to Kiara before becoming a mother, the problem would have affected her, but now she takes such challenges in her stride. She knows that nothing can deter her from her path.

"There is such an identity shift. It is such a new world. And in that moment, it is difficult for the woman going through it to give herself grace. It takes time. It has taken me six months," she revealed.

The mother-to-be shared that for six months after childbirth, she kept telling herself, "Just give yourself grace."

"You forget about the relationship you need to have with yourself. The things you need to tell yourself," she said, and added that since Saraayah came into her life, she has learned to nurture the relationship she shares with herself.

"After 34 years, I have learned to set boundaries. I have learned not to have critical conversations with myself. I have learned not to focus on fear. And I have had to teach myself all these things in these six months," Kiara Advani shared.

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