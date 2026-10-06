'I Was Ill, Unhealthy': <i>Drishyam</i>'s Ishita Dutta Shares How She Lost 15 Kg In Less Than 2 Months Postpartum

Ishita Dutta is a mother of two beautiful children, Vayu and Veda. She and Vatsal Seth welcomed their son in July 2023 and their daughter in June 2025.

After the birth of her daughter, she shared on Instagram that she had lost 15 kg in less than two months. As her DMs were flooded with messages from new mothers asking for the secret behind her weight loss, she felt compelled to reveal that it was her ill health that had led to it.

Ishita Shares How She Lost 15 Kg In Less Than 2 Months Postpartum

Recently, Ishita Dutta featured on Zahra Jani's podcast to promote Drishyam: The Conclusion, and she opened up about what led to the drastic weight loss after childbirth.

She revealed that it did not happen because of workouts or diet. "It was because I was ill. I was very, very ill. They had to do a surgery to remove my gallbladder. An organ is gone from my body. So, this is not something which is aspirational," she added.

Calling it "unfortunate," the actor noted that the drastic weight loss was a byproduct of her ill health. "My aim was to gain weight because at that point I was unhealthy. I was weak," Ishita shared.

She admitted that there is societal pressure on women to look a certain way. "I completely understand that we all want to see ourselves at a certain weight or whatever. That is okay. But the pressure to reduce weight immediately after childbirth is just completely unfair," the actor said.

Ishita added that after a woman gives birth, her focus is on the child, and not on how she looks. "She is supposed to rest, and I don't know how to change that. I really don't," she said, disappointed.

Speaking about her experience with her first pregnancy, the Drishyam star shared that after giving birth to Vayu, she did not think about hitting the gym for one to one-and-a-half years. "I was enjoying that phase," she shared.

She added that after embracing parenthood, she is happy with roles in which she could be herself. "Weight should not be the priority at all. But unfortunately, that is not going to change. I don't think so," Ishita concluded.

Ishita Dutta's Gallbladder Operation

Taking to Instagram in February 2026, Ishita Dutta revealed that she was put on a complete bed rest in the sixth month of her second pregnancy due to a risk of preterm labour.

"While I was dealing with that, I started getting unbearable abdominal pain and I was rushed to the hospital. This happened 2-3 times, and then finally the scan showed that I had gallbladder stones," she added.

Ishita revealed that she would scream in pain and be rushed to the hospital. "Because I was pregnant. They couldn't give me any painkillers. They couldn't give me anything strong. So I had to just wait for the pain to settle," she recalled.

After the birth of her daughter, the doctors had to wait to perform the operation. "I had just delivered. I was breastfeeding. I couldn't take any painkillers. I still couldn't take any strong medication. And I was advised to wait at least 40 days before we would go and attempt the surgery," she revealed.

After the surgery, Ishita's body was getting used to the absence of her gallbladder, and she was on a strict diet. "This is how I lost so much weight," she said.

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