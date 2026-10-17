Watch: Yami Gautam, Madhuri Dixit Recall What They Ate During Pregnancy

Nayyi Navelli star Yami Gautam recently appeared on Kon Honar Crorepati, hosted by none other than Madhuri Dixit on Sony Marathi. The actor also opened up about whether she received a "big fat cheque" for her cameo in Dhurandhar.

The National Award winner got candid about her pregnancy cravings, and Madhuri Dixit shared her experience as well.

During the conversation, Yami Gautam shared that she craved Marathi food during her pregnancy. "I remember, at the Article 370 trailer launch, we shared with everyone in the media that I was expecting my first child. As soon as the press conference ended, I called my cook and said, 'Quickly get some puran poli ready. I want to eat puran poli! I want to celebrate this day with puran poli and ukadiche modak,'" she shared.

The mention of ukadiche modak prompted Madhuri Dixit to share her experience. "I love ukadiche modak! But I never really had any cravings during my pregnancies. When I was pregnant with my younger son, though, I enjoyed eating spicy, flavourful food. And now, he eats the spiciest food in our family," the host revealed.

Madhuri Dixit jokingly asked Yami Gautam if her son Vedavid has a sweet tooth. The Article 370 star said, "He loves desserts."

Yami Gautam On Shooting Article 370 During Her Pregnancy

During the Article 370 press conference, Yami Gautam said that shooting while being pregnant was "mentally taxing." She said, "Plus, the firsts are always challenging. If you ask me about motherhood and everything coming together, I don't know what I would've done if Aditya wasn't by my side."

According to her, the responsibility also falls on the actor to see the film through. "We took a lot of precautions. It wasn't the time to tell everybody, and it was kept a secret while shooting. But luckily, I had only the talkie portions left to shoot. But I thank the doctors who monitored me secretly," she revealed.

She shared that by the time she found out she was pregnant, most of the training and stunts had already been completed. "It's surreal that my baby was a part of this (film). It was always the two of us putting in the hard work. I was also inspired by my mother; I've seen her work through pregnancy. We Indian women are stronger than we give ourselves credit for," the actor noted.

Yami Gautam won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Article 370.

Also Read | "Was Almost 100 Kg": Sara Ali Khan Recalls Deciding To Become An Actor While Studying At Columbia