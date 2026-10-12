Ahead Of <i>Nayyi Navelli</i> Release, Yami Gautam Serves Festive Fashion Goals in Rs 1.15 Lakh Embroidered Kurta Set

Yami Gautam is making a case for timeless ethnic wear with her latest look for Nayyi Navelli promotions. The actor embraced festive elegance in an intricately embroidered kurta set paired with a stunning red dupatta. While the ensemble kept the overall look understated, its price tag of Rs 1.15 lakh added a touch of luxury to her wardrobe.

Yami's three-piece ensemble was picked from the shelves of designer clothing brand Debyani. Crafted from Chanderi and cotton, the outfit featured a long kurta, a pair of matching pants, and a crushed dupatta. The kurta stood out for its intricate embroidery of floral patterns and diamond-inspired motifs rendered in shades of gold, red, and green.

The detailed embellishments adorned the sleeves as well as the lower half of the kurta. A rich red dupatta completed the look, creating a contrast against the multicoloured embroidery and bringing a festive touch to the outfit.

The ensemble featured a mix of hand and machine embroidery, a testament to the detailed craftsmanship that went into creating the look. While the traditional cut lent the outfit a classic appeal, the elaborate motifs and vibrant colour combination gave it a refined finish.

The pairing of the embroidered kurta with coordinated bottoms and a statement dupatta made the ensemble a versatile option for festive gatherings, wedding celebrations and other special occasions.

The Finishing Touches

Yami accessorised the ensemble with statement gold-toned jhumkas and gold rings. She left her hair loose in soft waves while adding some small braids along the crown.

For makeup, the actor opted for defined eyes, a hint of blush on her cheeks and a natural pink lip shade. The understated beauty look balanced the outfit's elaborate detailing and allowed the embroidered kurta and red dupatta to take centre stage.

Yami Gautam-starrer Nayyi Navelli was released in theatres on October 16.

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