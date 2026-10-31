"Back Pain Was Severe": Divyanka Tripathi Opens Up About Postpartum Recovery

Returning to work after childbirth has come with its own set of challenges for Divyanka Tripathi. The actor, who is back on television with the second season of Pati Patni Aur Panga alongside husband Vivek Dahiya, has opened up about dealing with severe back pain after delivery.

The actor said she had to begin rehabilitation to regain her strength. With her television comeback approaching, Vivek encouraged her to start physiotherapy rather than put it off. She eventually began aqua therapy, a form of exercise performed in a swimming pool that allows people to work on their strength while putting less strain on the body.

The TV star told TOI, "When you mentioned rehab, I remembered that I keep saying my recovery has been smooth. However, I want this to be a message for other women as well. I did rehab, and the first two months were extremely difficult. But once we found out that I would be doing this show, he pushed me to get started with my recovery. He literally pushed because he felt rehab was very important for me. I was struggling to even get up, and my back pain was severe. So, I started aqua therapy, which involves exercising in a swimming pool. You can do various workouts in the water to minimise the strain on your body."

Divyanka revealed that she continues to undergo physiotherapy, although she has reduced how often she attends her sessions.

She said, "I started this form of physiotherapy, and I am still continuing it, although I have reduced the frequency now. That one month of rehabilitation helped me rebuild my strength and regain the confidence that I could at least do something. Without their encouragement to start physiotherapy, my recovery could have been delayed by another four or five months. The road to recovery is long, but I would encourage other women to start physiotherapy as early as possible, under proper medical guidance."

Divyanka and Vivek got married in July 2016. The duo welcomed their twin baby boys in May this year.

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