Sai Pallavi's <i>Ramayana</i> BTS Looks Go Viral, Fans Call Her 'Authentic Sita'

One of the most anticipated releases of 2026, Ramayana is now running in theatres, with many shows going houseful. The first part, released on November 5, has garnered praise from critics as well as fans.

Amid all the buzz, Sai Pallavi's behind-the-scenes looks as Sita are going viral. Shared by fan pages, the images show the actor as Sita in bridal attire, as a warrior, and in exile.

Sai Pallavi's Viral Ramayana BTS Looks

In one of the pictures, Sai Pallavi is dressed in a plain saffron saree, sporting floral accessories, a red bindi and sindoor. It is reportedly from one of her initial look tests as Sita in exile.

Another image shows the actor wearing a bright yellow saree and minimal accessories. In Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, she wears the same outfit in a fight sequence. The internet, however, is furious over another fight sequence and has called out the makers for their interpretation, claiming that scriptures state Lord Rama alone fought the 14,000-strong demon army of Khara and Dushana.

In one of the images, Sai Pallavi is dressed in a red bridal couture ensemble from the wedding sequence of Lord Rama and Sita. A fan page has claimed that the outfit weighed 22 kg. She is wearing studded jewellery, sporting alta, and looks ethereal in the BTS photo.

One image of Sai Pallavi offers a closer look at her portrayal of Sita. She is wearing a saree, with a veil tucked beneath the choodamani, and accessorised with studded jewellery. Another image shows Sita in a simple saree, depicting her look during exile. A monitor image also features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, alongside Sita in the forest.

Social Media Reactions

Reacting to the images, a Sai Pallavi fan wrote, "Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita is looking so authentic."

Another user said that the pictures were surreal.

A third praised Sai Pallavi's look as Sita in exile, commenting, "The last picture is perfect as Sita Maa."

There is also a section of social media users who are not convinced by Sai Pallavi's look as Sita. One user said that she and Ranbir Kapoor were not the perfect fit to play Sita and Rama on screen. A second commented that she is a prolific actor but not suited to play Sita.

The Ramayana cast includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, among others.

Also Read | Trishul, Snakes, Demons: How 130 Brass And Gold-Plated Jewellery Pieces Created Yash's Ravana Look In Ramayana

