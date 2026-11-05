Trishul, Snakes, Demons: How 130 Brass And Gold-Plated Jewellery Pieces Created Yash's Ravana Look In <i>Ramayana</i>

Ramayana has released today, reviews are in, and everyone is raving about the cinematic experience. Namit Malhotra's Rs 4,000-crore project has impressed audiences, but it would not have been possible without the costumes, jewellery, sets, and VFX.

While cinema enthusiasts continue to flock to theatres and shows of Ramayana: Part 1 are going houseful, Yash's portrayal of Ravana has been grabbing the spotlight on social media. To create his mighty aura, jewellery played a crucial role.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Tarang Arora, Creative Head of House of Amrapali, shared how the brand designed different elements that became synonymous with Ravana's personality. The official jewellery partner of Ramayana previously revealed that it created more than 4,500 jewellery pieces in 18 months for the silver-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic.

Yash's Jewellery In Ramayana For The Portrayal Of Ravana

The designers had to create a contrast between the jewellery pieces worn by characters in Ayodhya and Lanka. Tarang Arora shared, "Lanka is believed to be built of gold. So there was opulence. We had to show that."

He further noted that for most parts of Ramayana, Rama, Sita, and Lakshman were in exile. Therefore, their clothes reflected an ascetic lifestyle, and their jewellery was kept to a minimum. In the film, they are shown wearing rudraksha earrings, arm cuffs, neckpieces, and more.

The designers had to create a contrast between the jewellery pieces worn by characters in Ayodhya and Lanka. Photo: Tribe Amrapali

"Ravana had to be over-the-top, and his personality, his look, and the way Yash has done justice to the role are incredible," he said, praising the actor. Tarang Arora recalled being on the sets of Ramayana and witnessing Yash in the get-up of Ravana. "There couldn't have been anyone better than him," he added.

Speaking about the ornaments designed for the actor, the Creative Head of House of Amrapali shared that a massive chest plate was created for him. Viewers can catch a glimpse of it in the scene where Ravana addresses his people from a cliff.

"That whole chest plate was made by our artisans, and it took a long time. We had to be very practical. We had to show opulence but also make sure that if the actor is wearing it for six hours, he is not going to feel uncomfortable. To ensure that, we added linings underneath and made it softer rather than rigid," he shared.

"That whole chest plate was made by our artisans, and it took a long time," the Creative Head of House of Amrapali shared. Photo: Tribe Amrapali.

He recalled how artisans designed massive bracelets not just for Ravana but for other characters as well. The film also shows characters, including the King of Lanka, flaunting heavy anklets.

Further detailing the fashion jewellery, Tarang Arora shared, "We used darker motifs. Because Ravana was a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva, the designers incorporated snakes into the designs. You can also spot a demon face on one of the chest plates and on his handcuffs." Lord Shiva's trishul and lions are also carved into the chest plate.

The colours used for Ravana's brass and gold-plated jewellery were darker, featuring shades of blue, black, and green, along with stronger metallic tones. Tribe Amrapali crafted 13 looks for Ravana, each comprising 8-10 pieces. A total of 104-130 pieces that were created for the actor. The total weight of the jewellery in each look was approximately 6-7 kg.

Tribe Amrapali crafted 13 looks for Ravana, each comprising 8-10 pieces. The total weight of the jewellery in each look was approximately 6-7 kg. Photo: Tribe Amrapali.

The Creative Head of House of Amrapali confessed, "All the pieces for Ravana were the hardest to design, but they remain close to my heart because of the amount of time, effort, and multiple redesigns that went into them. The amount of work that went into Ravana's pieces is just incredible."

He shared that the artisans wore every piece and tested each design to ensure ease of movement and that the metal did not cause discomfort. "It's almost beyond jewellery what we have produced for Ravana's character," he added.

Another challenge for the designers was ensuring that Ravana's personality reflected the fact that he was both a demon king and one of Lord Shiva's greatest devotees, while also portraying the warrior who eventually goes to war with Lord Rama.

Also Read | Kaikeyi, Mandodari, Urmila: The Tragedies And Sacrifices Of Ramayana's Women Beyond Sita

