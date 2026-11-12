<i>Ramayana</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India, Rs 900 Crore Worldwide

Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office.

What's Happening

The film, which arrived in theatres on November 5, has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office within its first week.

Despite a dip in collections on the second day, the film witnessed a significant surge over the weekend and continued to maintain its strong run during the weekdays.

According to Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 64.85 crore nett in India on Thursday. However, the film registered a decline on Friday, collecting Rs 48.05 crore. The collections picked up again on Saturday, when it earned Rs 69.80 crore, taking its numbers beyond the opening-day figure.

On Sunday, the film added Rs 56.15 crore to its domestic collection. However, Monday turned out to be its biggest day so far. On Day 5, the film witnessed a massive jump of approximately 91.5 per cent, collecting Rs 107.50 crore nett in India.

The film continued its impressive performance on Tuesday, earning Rs 94.10 crore. On Wednesday, Day 7, Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend collected Rs 70.65 crore, as per the latest figures. With this, its total domestic nett collection stands at Rs 511.10 crore.

Meanwhile, Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend has also registered an impressive performance in overseas markets. Its worldwide box office collection currently stands at Rs 934.55 crore gross worldwide.

Background

The film's weekday performance has been particularly noteworthy, especially its Monday and Tuesday collections, which indicate sustained audience interest beyond the opening weekend.

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.