Priya Bhavani Shankar Marries Longtime Boyfriend Rajvel Raj, Wedding Video Goes Viral

Actor Priya Bhavani Shankar is now married. The actor exchanged vows with her longtime partner, Rajvel Raj, in a private ceremony attended by their family members and close friends.

A wedding video released on Wednesday has given fans a peek into the celebrations.

The video begins with Rajvel arriving at the venue in a white kurta. He is accompanied by female members of the family, who can be seen carrying bouquets. Priya makes her entry soon after, dressed in a red-and-gold saree. She is escorted to the mandap by a group of men carrying a floral canopy above her.

The couple's happiness is evident throughout the video. After meeting at the mandap, they share a hug before sitting down for the wedding rituals. They are also seen smiling, laughing, and sharing a few light-hearted moments as the priest conducts the ceremony.

Priya and Rajvel's relationship goes back several years. According to a Times Now report, the two met while they were in college and have been together for more than a decade. Their wedding comes after years of being in a relationship.

Before becoming an actor, Priya worked as a news anchor. She later moved to television before making her film debut with the 2017 Tamil film Meyaadha Maan.

Since then, she has been part of several Tamil and Telugu films. Her recent appearances include Hot Spot 2 Much and Irumudi. She will next be seen in projects such as Demonte Colony 3, Maragadha Naanayam 2 and Indian 3.