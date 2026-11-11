'Men Can Marry Many Times, Women Can't?' When Pawan Kalyan's Ex-Wife Renu Desai Reacted To Public Scrutiny

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife, actor Renu Desai, once spoke about her relationship with him. Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai married in 2009 and divorced in 2012. They are parents to two children, a son and a daughter.

In a 2017 interview with ABN Telugu, as reported by The Indian Express, Renu Desai shed light on her past bond with Pawan Kalyan and said she believed she had come closest to understanding him as a person.

"I think even he wouldn't deny that I came the closest to understanding him. I wasn't just his wife but his co-worker as well. When you are with someone 24/7, it's a complete life. Besides, we were friends. We were never like the typical husband and wife. We were always very good friends, and hence, he used to share more with me."

During the interview, Renu addressed the backlash she faced after saying in a television interview that she might consider remarriage in the future. She said it was a health scare that made her think about having a life companion again, although she clarified that she was single.

Her remarks drew criticism from a section of people.

In response, Renu shared a strongly worded message on social media, calling out what she described as society's double standards.

Beginning the post by clarifying that it was not about her personal situation alone, she wrote in Telugu, as reported by The Indian Express, "In our society, a man can do anything and can marry any number of times, but it is a sin for a woman to even think about another relationship. Should a woman live alone for life with regret?"

Renu reiterated her views during the same ABN Telugu interview and said she still saw remarriage as a possibility in the future.

"Until last year, my mind was completely shut off: no marriage, no love. Even now, I don't care much for love. I mean, I don't expect the stereotypical romance. But I do need a companion."

However, Renu has never remarried.

In the latest development, Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala, who married in 2013, announced their separation. In a joint statement posted on Kalyan's Instagram page, they said they had made the decision with "mutual understanding and respect".

They also said that they would remain good friends.

"Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority," the statement read.

Addressing their well-wishers, the couple also requested that people respect their privacy during this personal transition.

"During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey," it said.