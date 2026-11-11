Inside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's First Diwali After Welcoming Daughter Devi

A picture from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Diwali celebrations is grabbing attention on social media. In the picture, the power couple can be seen posing alongside Deepika's mother, Ujjala Padukone, her sister, Anisha Padukone, and her father, Prakash Padukone.

Ranveer opted for a purple festive outfit, whereas Deepika chose yellow. This marks the couple's first Diwali celebration after the birth of their second daughter, Devi Padukone Singh. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh revealed the name of their second daughter on the occasion of Dussehra. The couple shared their first family photograph since welcoming their second child, introducing her as Devi Padukone Singh.

Deepika took to Instagram to share the heartwarming picture, captioning it, "Of Love & Abundance... Devi Padukone Singh."

In the photograph, Ranveer, Deepika, their elder daughter Dua, and little Devi can be seen dressed in matching golden traditional outfits. Ranveer is seen holding Dua as she plants a kiss on her baby sister. Deepika, meanwhile, cradles Devi in her arms as the family shares a special moment together.

The couple welcomed their second child on September 19, 2026.

Deepika and Ranveer married on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding included two ceremonies reflecting Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi background.

The couple's relationship began on the sets of the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. After dating for several years, they got engaged in 2015.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024.



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